Police: Two teens arrested for dozens of vehicle burglaries in Lafourche Parish

GOLDEN MEADOW (WVUE) -Two teenagers have been arrested for dozens of car burglaries in Lafourche Parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Craig Webre and Golden Meadow Chief of Police Troy Dufrene say Dakota Friloux, 19, of Larose and a male juvenile both face charges in a strings of burglaries that occurred on three separate nights in Larose, Cut Off, and Golden Meadow.
On Jan. 24, deputies investigated a series of car burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larose area, which included vehicles on Buchannan Street, Chester Lee Street, and Gemini Street.
Then, on Feb. 4,, deputies responded to more vehicle burglaries in the Cut Off area, including residents from East 85th Street to East 90th Street, as well as the area of West 123rd Street and West 124th Street.
Two days later on Feb. 6, additional burglaries were reported in the Golden Meadow. Small amounts of cash and loose change were primarily taken, but two firearms were also stolen.
Detectives were able to obtain video and images of the subjects committing burglaries and attempted burglaries.
Investigators received numerous tips and developed Friloux and the juvenile as suspects.
On Feb. 8, detectives contacted the suspects and recovered the two stolen firearms. During questioning, Friloux admitted to his involvement. He was booked on three counts of Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (one for each series of burglaries) and one count of Encouraging Child Delinquency.
The juvenile was also charged and placed at the Juvenile Justice Complex in Thibodaux.
Additional charges are pending as investigators are working on additional warrants for dozens of counts of burglary and attempted burglary involved.
