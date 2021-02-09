WATCH LIVE AT 11:30am: Remembering Lt. Boutte, South Mississippi prepares to lay fallen hero to rest

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Family, friends, and law enforcement officers across South Mississippi will say farewell today to Lt. Michael Boutte.
The Hancock County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Feb. 1. On Tuesday, hundreds from the law enforcement community in the region, as well as community members who knew him, are lifting up the Boutte family as they prepare to say goodbye.
WLOX will broadcast the funeral of Lt. Boutte beginning at 11:30 a.m. on WLOX ABC, and on WLOX.com, our WLOX Facebook page, as well as our free streaming app.
At 12:40 p.m., law enforcement honors will begin outside the Bay St. Louis Community Hall with a 21-gun salute, a flyover, and the presentation of the flag to the family. A funeral procession is set to leave the community center at 1:30 p.m., traveling along Highway 90 to the Biloxi National Cemetery.
Lt. Michael Anthony Boutte Sr. was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 1, 2021, while answering a call in the Necaise community. The 57-year-old Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was a resident of Carriere.
“Michael was a selfless, compassionate, caring individual who devoted his life to the service of others. Throughout his law enforcement career, Michael was devoted to justice and equity. Remembered for the smile he always had, Michael set out every day to make someone else’s day a little better and to make the world a better place,” reads his obituary.
Michael Boutte spent more than 20 years collectively in law enforcement during his civilian and military life. A graduate of John McDonough High School in New Orleans, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1981.
Out of basic training, Michael was first assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. It’s a base that his son, Michael Jr., would also be assigned at as his first duty station after he joined the military.
During his service, Mike Sr. was deployed during Operation Desert Storm. After his service in the USAF, he attended the South Dakota Law Enforcement Training Center in 1992, beginning his law enforcement career in Grand Rapids. In 1996, he attended the Washington State Criminal Justice Center and became a founding member of the City of Federal Way Department of Public Safety in Washington state.
Michael relocated to Mississippi in 2012, where he went to work at the Picayune Police Department. In 2016, Michael joined the ranks of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Andrews of Picayune. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his children, Jessica Boutte and her children Madison, Roscoe and Elionora of Charleson, South Carolina; and Michael Boutte Jr., his wife Brittany and their children Michael III, Makensie, Aryah and Barrett of Goldsboro, North Carolina; his father, James Boutte of Picayune; his step-daughter Alexis Russell; his step-granddaughter, Mikayla Patterson; his father in law Ron Kidner; and his brothers and sisters David & Wendy Boutte, Mark Andrews, Anita Camp and Anitra Newton.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Michael’s name to any branch of Hancock Whitney Bank, to be distributed to charities in Michael’s name.
If you’d like to sign the online guestbook or share a message or memory with the family, you can do so at the Lockett Williams Mortuary website: https://www.lockettwilliams.com/obituary/michael-boutte
