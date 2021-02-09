Shelby: Spring-Like through Thursday

After a foggy start for some, clouds will break and temperatures will rise. With warm, muggy air in the forecast for the next couple of days, fog will be possible the next couple of mornings. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s through Thursday.
A few showers are possible Wednesday, but rain chances increase late in the day Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. Rain will continue Friday as cold air pours into the area. Once the front passes, temperatures will struggle to get back out of the 40s for several days.
We are continuing to monitor the potential for damaging cold this weekend and early next week. The pattern favors a very cold stretch, but cloud cover could work in our favor. Stay tuned for forecast changes as the weekend gets closer.
