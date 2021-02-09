Three arrested in St. Tammany Parish drug bust

Furthering their investigation on Crawford Road at the residence of Richard “Blake” Johnston and Karen Waddell, detectives also discovered and seized approximately 13 and one half ounces (380 grams) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $30,000, 6 grams of marijuana, a sublingual suboxone, drug paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics, and $3,245 believed to be proceeds from drug sales.