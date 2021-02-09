Three arrested in St. Tammany Parish drug bust

PEARL RIVER (WVUE) -Three people are behind bars in St. Tammany Parish after narcotics investigators made a drug bust at a home in Pearl River.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives began investigating in late 2020 after they were made aware of illegal narcotics distribution by Richard “Blake” Johnston and Stephen Arthur, who both resided on Crawford Road in Pearl River.
On Feb 4, detectives executed a search warrant at Arthur’s residence.
Detectives seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,200, numerous dosage units of unlawfully possessed sublingual suboxone, drug paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics, a semi-automatic handgun and a semi-automatic rifle.
Arthur, who is a convicted felon currently on probation, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with the Intent to Distribute
Possession of Schedule II (Suboxone)
Illegal Carrying of Weapons
Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and several other charges.
Furthering their investigation on Crawford Road at the residence of Richard “Blake” Johnston and Karen Waddell, detectives also discovered and seized approximately 13 and one half ounces (380 grams) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $30,000, 6 grams of marijuana, a sublingual suboxone, drug paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics, and $3,245 believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
Waddell was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
Possession of Greater than 28 grams of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) With the Intent to Distribute
Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
Possession of Scheudule I (Marijuana)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Johnston was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
Possession of greater than 28 grams of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with the Intent to Distribute
Possession of Schedule II (Suboxone)
Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He is also being held on a fugitive warrant out of Mississippi and on a contempt of court warrant related to a misdemeanor theft charge.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.