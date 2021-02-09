TODAY: Jefferson Parish to administer COVID-19 vaccine at Alario Center

WESTWEGO (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng will be joined by other parish leaders on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. to provide an update on Jefferson Parish’s response to COVID-19 and the newest COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the Alario Center.
Jefferson Parish will be administering the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the Alario Center by appointment only. The vaccine is only available to those meeting the current LDH phase criteria of Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 (persons 65 years or older, healthcare workers, law enforcement and other first-responders, state and local essential COVID emergency response personnel and elections staff). This vaccine distribution will be a drive-thru and will take place rain or shine; there is no cost to receive a vaccine.
All appointments on Tuesday are filled. As vaccine is made available, additional days will be added to the schedule.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.