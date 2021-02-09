TODAY: Jefferson Parish to administer COVID-19 vaccine at Alario Center

Jefferson Parish will be administering the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the Alario Center by appointment only. The vaccine is only available to those meeting the current LDH phase criteria of Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 (persons 65 years or older, healthcare workers, law enforcement and other first-responders, state and local essential COVID emergency response personnel and elections staff). This vaccine distribution will be a drive-thru and will take place rain or shine; there is no cost to receive a vaccine.