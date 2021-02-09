Walker WR Brian Thomas Jr. set to sign NLI during Tuesday ceremony

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Walker High four-star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will sign his national letter of intent during a ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the school has announced.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound pass catcher will make his decision known in the school’s gym at 1 p.m.
He has been heavily recruited by LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, and others.
Thomas is ranked as the No. 88 prospect in the nation, No. 13 wide receiver in the US, and No. 4 player in Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite.
