Walker WR Brian Thomas Jr. set to sign NLI during Tuesday ceremony
Walker wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (Source: WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne | February 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 9:26 AM

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Walker High four-star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will sign his national letter of intent during a ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the school has announced.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound pass catcher will make his decision known in the school’s gym at 1 p.m.

He has been heavily recruited by LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, and others.

Thomas is ranked as the No. 88 prospect in the nation, No. 13 wide receiver in the US, and No. 4 player in Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite.

