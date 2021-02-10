City of New Orleans announces expansion of rental assistance program

Landlords that accept these funds will not be able to evict tenants for non-payment of rent for 90 days. Exceptions include illegal activity or abandonment. Landlords that accept these funds will not be able to evict tenants without good cause for 180 days. Good cause means something the tenant did or failed to do, including nonpayment of rent (should the moratorium expire), other lease violations, criminal activity, property damage, and activity that threatens the health, safety, or peaceful possession of others.