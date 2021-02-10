City of New Orleans seeks contract workers for Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development announced a variety of job positions that need to be filled over the Mardi Gras holiday, beginning Friday, Feb. 12, through Tuesday, Feb. 16.
To support New Orleans workers in the hospitality and other industries that will be affected by the upcoming French Quarter closure, the Mayor’s office has created 200 temporary job opportunities during this period.
Eligible workers will be assigned various tasks in connection with City departments, as well as local neighborhoods and communities, and receive a stipend of $100 for five (5) hours of work per day. Common job duties may include trash/litter pick-up and mask distribution, as well as promotion of COVID-mitigation strategies and other City-related initiatives.
Workers must have the following documents:
- Valid State ID
- Social Security Card (original copy)
- Most recent paycheck stub
- The first 200 eligible workers (including the submission of documents) will be processed and selected
- All workers will be eligible except for people who are currently receiving unemployment benefits
Eligible workers can sign up by clicking here
