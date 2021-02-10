Family member finds man dead after missing an appointment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide in Old Jefferson after a relative found their loved one dead around 11:30 Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Highway Drive.
Neighbors are confused. No one can possibly fathom why the victim, who they say is a well-liked, older gentleman, would be found dead with injuries to his neck.
“Everybody was just kind of stunned with what happened to him,” neighbor Jessica Doran said. “We couldn’t believe that they were asking us those kinds of questions about him.”
Investigators spent the day talking to neighbors on Highway Drive, like Doran, asking if they had seen anything unusual or if the man had issues with anyone.
“He was always just, ‘hey, how you doing?’ and always keeping an eye out for the kids in the neighborhood and always the best neighbor,” Doran said, “Perfect classic New Orleans guy, you know, and I didn’t know anybody that didn’t like him.”
Especially his good friend of eight years, John Smith.
“He was a good friend,” Smith said. “He used to run little errands for me that I couldn’t run.”
Smith was one of the last people to see the man alive the night before, around 5 p.m.
“Yesterday, around this time, he said ‘I have an appointment in the East’ and I didn’t see him no more,” Smith said.
It was because of that appointment the man was found. Smith and Doran say it was his daughter who came to check on him around 11:30 a.m. when he didn’t turn up on time.
“No one had no reason to do whatever happened to him, because he wasn’t that type,” Smith said.
He was found with injuries to his neck according to the sheriff’s office.
“I mean they didn’t say they were looking for a person, they seemed to be looking for a weapon,” Doran said. “They were checking dumpsters, garbage cans.”
Doran says investigators were focused all day mainly around the man’s front door and balcony as well as another apartment in front of his.
“He was so great and I’m just sad that it’s something like that,” Doran said. “I’m a little on edge because I have kids too and living right here and just not knowing, you know? Somebody like that who had no enemies or anything like that.”
The Sheriff’s Office says there is no suspect or motive known at this time and has not released the man’s name.
Anyone who may know something call JPSO or CrimeStoppers.
