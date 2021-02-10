FAQ’s: FEMA Appeals Process

By Nicole Mumphrey | February 10, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 1:17 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -It is not uncommon for survivors to appeal FEMA’s decisions regarding assistance after a disaster. To help survivors through the appeal process, a FEMA representative sat down to answer some frequently asked questions about the process.

Each video answers a question about the appeals process. The videos can be viewed at FEMA - YouTube by searching the titles below.

Segment titles are:

