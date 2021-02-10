Former members of NYX petition for class action lawsuit against krewe captain Julie Lea

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former members of the Mystic Krewe of NYX have petitioned to file a class action lawsuit against the krewe’s captain.
In the lawsuit, former members accuse NYX Captain Julie Lea of running the krewe, which had nearly 3,000 members, for her own financial benefit.
The lawsuit states that members were required to purchase float harnesses at above market price from Crescent City Innovations, LLC where Lea’s husband, Chris Lea is a member and manager.
Lea is also accused of having members pay $10 cash on the day of the parade as a cash tip for float drivers and bus drivers. It is believed that the drivers did not receive the tips after the krewe’s 2019 parade.
While members paid for their yearly dues by check, Lea required all members to pay several one-off fees in cash.
Some of the fees included:
- A five dollar “loading fee” to allow riders access to the floats so they could load their throws onto the float before the parade.
- A three dollar membership card fee to receive discounts on throws purchased at Plush Appeals. Plush Appeals does not require a membership card for discounts.
- Members wanting to ride on the krewe’s signature purse float were required to purchase $100-$200 raffle tickets.
- Members were required to pay a la carte for krewe posters, ball tickets, ball tables and relabeled krewe sparkling wine.
- Members were required to pay in cash for certain social events they wanted to attend.
Lea is also accused of raising funds for a krewe member whose home burned down in November of 2019 but never gave the money raised from the event to the member.
The organization was formed in 2011 by Julie Lea as a non-profit, all-female parading Mardi Gras Krewe.
In the lawsuit, the former members cite a prior investigation done by FOX 8′s Lee Zurik in 2017 in which Lea was accused of using funds from the Krewe of NYX for vacations in Gulf Shores, expensive meals at multiple local restaurants, charges at local fitness gyms and charges at the Southern Yacht Club.
Many of the krewe’s members and captains left the Krewe of NYX following a social media post made to the krewe’s Instagram page in 2020 following the highly publicized death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police.
The post prompted calls for Lea to step down as the krewe’s captain. After she refused, many of the krewe’s members submitted their resignation from the krewe.
The former krewe members say Julie Lea promised them that they would be refunded for their membership dues but later refused to pay back the money.
Since the fallout, two new krewes were created by NYX’s former members, the Krewe of Themis and the Mystical Order of the Phoenix.
Read the full petition made by the former members of the Mystic Krewe of NYX below:
