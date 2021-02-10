’LSU is a national brand’ - Faneca shares thoughts on entering HOF, days as a Tiger, & more

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU offensive lineman Alan Faneca recently learned he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, after a career that included 10 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a Super Bowl victory with the franchise, and six first-team All-Pro selections.
Faneca missed just two games total with the Steelers, before playing two years with the New York Jets and completing his professional career with the Arizona Cardinals. Playing at 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds, Faneca was also a second-team All-Pro pick with the Jets and was named to the Pro Bowl nine times.
In a recent chat with WAFB-TV sports, a much leaner Faneca reacts to this huge honor, while also spending a large amount of time discussing his days as an LSU Tiger from 1994-97. After initially being recruited by former head coach Curley Hallman, Faneca witnessed dark days in Baton Rouge at the beginning before he and his teammates enjoyed great times together in the years to come under Gerry DiNardo.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.