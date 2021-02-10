New Orleans man killed in three-vehicle crash on the north shore

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) -Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed one person Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on LA 25 north of US 190 in St. Tammany Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Jude T. Keelen of New Orleans.
La. State Police say Keelen was traveling southbound on LA 25 in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee approaching a 2014 Peterbilt 18-wheeler that was stopped waiting to make a turn into a private drive. For reasons still under investigation, Keelen struck the rear of the 18-wheeler and then crossed into the northbound lane in front of a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The Tahoe struck Keelen’s vehicle in the driver’s side and all three vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
Keelen was not wearing a seat-belt, police say.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and uninjured.
The driver of the Tahoe was also properly restrained. He was taken to a hospital.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were taken from all three drivers.
The crash remains under investigation.
