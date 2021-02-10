N.O. Jazz & Heritage Foundation, Trombone Shorty team up for ‘Rise and Shine’ PSA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation launched a new PSA, “Rise and Shine,” starring New Orleans native, Trombone Shorty, to raise money for their relief fund to support Louisiana musicians who have lost income amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Foundation launched a Music Relief Fund in March 2020. To date, the foundation has distributed more than $1 million to musicians across Louisiana.
And this year on February 10th, only days before Mardi Gras, the Foundation in partnership with independent creative agency, LIGHT+CO, will commence the next wave of relief efforts by asking people everywhere a simple question, Have you ever been saved by a song?
“It’s been a rough time for our city’s musicians, many are hurting. Being a part of that community, I know that we have to be there for one another. We’ve always banded together to help each other - it’s more important now, than ever. Music lovers, join us to help keep NOLA music alive,” said Troy Andrews (Trombone Shorty).
Don Marshall, Executive Director, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, added, “In my many years of working with the Foundation, I don’t think I’ve seen a more powerful and authentic representation of our city or musicians than the ‘Rise and Shine’ film.”
