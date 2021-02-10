Orleans Inspector General report identifies most at-risk city entities

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Office of Inspector General released a report Wednesday that identifies several city entities most at risk.
Some of the risk comes from the ongoing pandemic.
The pandemic is the major factor in the report, however the OIG also took into account the cyber attack that crippled city computers before the pandemic in 2019.
The report identifies the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office as one of the most at risk entities within the city. The report says the city’s risk evolved and the operating environment changed significantly because of the cyber attack and pandemic.
To gather their data, the OIG obtained more than 1,000 documents which included questionnaires, policies, and governance documents, and also conducted interviews with employees.
The OIG identified four risk categories:
Compliance Risk
Financial Risk
Operational Risk
Reputational Risk
The top 10 highest risk entities include:
- Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Sewerage and Water Board
- Orleans Parish Communication District
- New Orleans East Hospital
- Information Technology & Innovation
- Department of Public Works
- Finance Department
- Office of Homeland Security
- Health Department
- Procurement Department
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.