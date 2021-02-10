Overtime Podcast #224 - Super Bowl Lessons & Saints’ Takeaways

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Super Bowl LV has come and gone with the Buccaneers being crowned champions and the rest of the league officially moving on to 2021. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende examine the big lessons learned from Tampa Bay’s rise to the top and what the Saints need to take away from watching their NFC South foe win it all.
Fazende on the Bucs’ Super Bowl win:
“They just played better football, better game plan, better execution and the Chiefs just made ridiculous mistakes. I know there were a couple questionable calls but by no means did the calls cost them the game. They are now the clear contender in the NFC and, in particular, the NFC South, which by the way, the Saints have owned for the last four years but couldn’t seal the deal.”
Hagan on revisiting the Saints coming up short in the Divisional Round:
“The Saints had the lead and were in command of that game when Jared Cook fumbled. In Green Bay, that looked done at halftime when Scotty Miller caught the touchdown then we obviously know what happened in the Super Bowl - Chiefs couldn’t score a touchdown. Interestingly enough, the Saints had the best shot at knocking them out. I don’t think the Saints were that far off from maybe being in a similar position because I think they were one of the few teams with a makeup to beat the Bucs because they had the defense, they just didn’t give themselves a great shot on offense because Drew Brees wasn’t effective that day.”
