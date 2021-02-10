Overtime Podcast #224 - Super Bowl Lessons & Saints’ Takeaways

“The Saints had the lead and were in command of that game when Jared Cook fumbled. In Green Bay, that looked done at halftime when Scotty Miller caught the touchdown then we obviously know what happened in the Super Bowl - Chiefs couldn’t score a touchdown. Interestingly enough, the Saints had the best shot at knocking them out. I don’t think the Saints were that far off from maybe being in a similar position because I think they were one of the few teams with a makeup to beat the Bucs because they had the defense, they just didn’t give themselves a great shot on offense because Drew Brees wasn’t effective that day.”