Police investigate two uptown carjackings. One victim is a Tulane student

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating two separate carjackings that unfolded in the University neighborhood. They happened just minutes apart, and police believe the same two gunmen committed both of them.
While both Tulane Police and the NOPD investigate the incidents, people who live in the university area are on edge. They’ve been dealing with crime in their neighborhood since last Saturday.
Police say the two carjackings that happened Tuesday night were likely committed by the same two men.
The first incident happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of Green Street.
Police say two women were delivering food to someone. When the women got back into their vehicle, police say the two suspects walked up and demanded they get out of the car. The women did get out and the suspects jumped in and took off. The car, though, somehow stalled just down the block. Police say the carjackers jumped out and ran away.
“I understand like, you live in New Orleans and anything can happen anywhere in New Orleans but generally this is an area that has felt safer and more stable and it’s a bit of a shock to the system,” says a neighbor who does not want to be identified.
Only 10 minutes after the first carjacking, police say the same two guys attacked again. This time, police say the victim was a Tulane student.
They say the victim was getting out of his Honda Accord when the gunmen ran up and demanded his keys. The victim handed them over and the two carjackers took off in the vehicle.
Tulane students who live nearby say they’re concerned.
“We’re locking the doors, staying inside. We do have to commute places so it’s definitely something we need to think about, but it’s just been a scary past few days,” says Kamil Jones.
Tulane Police say they’re stepping up patrols in the area, meanwhile the NOPD is actively investigating both cases.
If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
