SEC announces gymnastics championship moving from New Orleans to Huntsville due to coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC is changing the site of the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship from New Orleans to Huntsville, Ala. because of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus, the league announced Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The championship meet will be held at the Von Braun Center on March 20. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans hosted the event in 2019 with a crowd of 10,505.
This will be the first time the meet has been held in Huntsville.
