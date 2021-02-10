Shelby: Warm, muggy air ahead of long-lasting cold blast

Mild to warm conditions will continue today with spotty showers around. We could kick off our Thursday with some patchy fog, then warm temperatures and more rain are in the forecast.
Late Thursday and into Friday, a powerful cold front will cross the area and leave temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s through the weekend and into early next week. Unfortunately, there will be a cold rain to go along with that on Friday as well.
We are monitoring for the potential for hard freeze conditions for portions of the FOX 8 Viewing Area by the end of the weekend and starting next week. Please stay tuned for updates as the forecast may still change as we approach the weekend.
