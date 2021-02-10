Tigers land transfer LB Mike Jones Jr. from Clemson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers continue to hit the recruiting trail hard this off season this time filling an immediate need at the linebacker position in landing transfer linebacker Mike Jones Jr. from Clemson.
Jones Jr. took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Bayou Bengals
On Tuesday, Feb. 9 the Tigers landed four-star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. from Walker, La. and on Wednesday LSU added another big piece for the 2021 season in Jones Jr.
The Clemson outside linebacker from Nashville, Tenn. entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 25, and has committed to LSU. He will be immediately eligible to play for the 2021 season.
The 6-foot, 220 pounder played in 10 games in 2020, starting seven of those. He had 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a half-sack, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.
In 2019, he played in all 15 games. He finished with 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. He played on special teams in the National Championship against LSU.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.