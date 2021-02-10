Two carjackings reported minutes apart Tuesday night, Tulane University Police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Two people were carjacked just minutes apart Tuesday night near Tulane University, according to the school’s police department.
The first carjacking was reported around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Pine and Cohn Street. The victim., who is a Tulane university affiliate, was exiting his parked vehicle when he was approached by two subjects, one subject produced a gun and demanded the keys to the vehicle. The second subject then entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle and then the subjects fled.
Minutes later, there was second carjacking reported to NOPD in the 8100 block of Green Street. The victim in the second incident was not affiliated with Tulane University.
One suspects were described as a black, male, 5′10′', masked, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans armed with a silver and black handgun.
The second suspect was only described as a black, male, 5′10″, wearing a maroon colored hoodie.
If you have any information about these crimes, call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.
