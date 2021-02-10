WATCH LIVE: 1p.m: Reward increased in Christmas Day killing of 14-year-old

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD and Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans will hold a joint press conference Wednesday to announce an increase to the reward offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to an arrest in the December 25, 2020 homicide of 14-year-old Jamere Alfred.
Alfred was killed after being struck by gunfire on December 25, 2020 in the 11200 block of Lake Forest Boulevard. His death has been determined by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office to be a homicide. NOPD Homicide Unit detectives are currently seeking information to identify those responsible for this incident.
Alfred was killed at the Walgreens at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Lake Forest.
A family spokesman says he was with a cousin when a drive-by shooting happened and he was struck.
Alfred attended Martin Berman Charter School where he was a football player and band member.
Attending this press event will be NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans President/CEO Darlene Cusanza, NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Leonard Bendy and Alfred’s parents.
