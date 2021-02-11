Bruce: Heavy Rain Moves East As Colder Temps Move In

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heavy rain totals in the 1-3″ range are moving east. While we will see passing showers and rain overnight through Friday midday especially, the threat of flooding is diminished. Cold air over the next 5 days will be our weather focus.
The cold air for Friday and heading into the weekend certainly won’t mean drier weather as more rain chances are on the way over the coming days. Friday probably sees quite a few rain showers as highs hold around 50. The weekend will be stuck in the 40s and stuck under plenty of clouds and at times even some stray showers but with many dry hours.
Next week is when a secondary push of colder air arrives sending us even lower. By Mardi Gras morning we could be well in the 20s away from the lake with even freezing conditions in the city. Highs for Mardi Gras afternoon only manage to hit the upper 30s. Again, no sign of any warming trend even as far out as the end of next week.
