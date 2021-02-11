Livingston man who cheered up hospitalized children as Santa Claus is now fighting for his life in COVID unit; family asking for support

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston man who brings joy to many children in south Louisiana by dressing up as Santa Claus is currently fighting for his life at a Baton Rouge hospital.
“His lungs are in bad shape,” Becky McDonald tells WAFB about her husband of 57 years. “He’s got several things working against him and we’re just asking for prayers to help him heal.”
Bob McDonald Sr., 76, is a lifelong resident of Livingston, La. After serving in the Louisiana National Guard and U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, Bob worked as a pile driver in the construction industry before retiring.
However, it wasn’t until 2013 that Bob discovered his life’s “calling” of dressing up as Santa Claus and bringing laughter and joy to children, according to Becky Blount.
“It was definitely in God’s plan to make Mr. Bob Santa. I am just thankful he allowed me to be a part of it,” she says.
Blount, who owns a Santa portrait studio in Hammond, was referred to Bob by a mutual friend they knew through church. She says Bob didn’t have much prior experience working as a Santa but it quickly became evident he was a natural.
“He makes everyone feel like they’re family. He has a way of bringing joy [to people],” Blount says. “It is a blessing to work alongside him to see the joy in children’s eyes each Christmas.”
For eight years, Bob worked as a Santa with Blount, lifting children’s spirits through photography sessions at Hammond Square Mall and elementary schools in Livingston Parish.
“I loved seeing him do it,” Becky McDonald explains. “[He had] just a wonderful time.”
Blount says eventually Bob gained a following and she began receiving requests from parents to have Bob be Santa for their family photos.
“He has a great way with kids,” Blount explains.
In 2016, Bob and Blount began traveling to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans every year at Christmas time to bring cheer to children with Leukemia. Blount says Bob would take photos with patients who were healthy enough and brought gifts to those children who could not sit on his lap.
Bob’s wife explains he would also do voluntarily house calls as Santa to children who could not make it to a photography studio.
Photography for Christmas 2020 was different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blount explains. Her business still offered photos with Santa but Bob stood behind plexiglass and children were socially distanced in the sled. Through green screen technology, Bob was made to appear in the photos.
Bob contracted the coronavirus in late January. He was admitted to the COVID intensive care unit at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge on Jan. 27, family members tell WAFB.
Family members say Bob contracted pneumonia while hospitalized and also experienced kidney failure as well as atrial fibrillation (AFib).
Bob has since tested negative for the coronavirus in the two weeks he’s been hospitalized. However, he remains hospitalized and is currently in a medically-induced coma. Family members say he is receiving breathing support from a mechanical ventilator and receives dialysis treatments.
Family members say they are asking for the community to pray for Bob’s recovery and for anyone who has been uplifted by him to write him a letter or send him a card.
Letters or cards can be mailed to:
- 41058 S Range Rd Lot 7 Ponchatoula, LA 70454
Blount says through tears she hopes Bob is able to recover and return in time for Christmas 2021.
“He makes sure to bring love and joy to everyone,” she says.
