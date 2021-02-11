No. 7 LSU holds another scrimmage leading up to season opener

“That’s my hope,” said LSU athletic director Scott Woodward. “It’s out of our hands, obviously. It’s in the hands of our health experts and those who govern us. We’re going to do it safely and I can tell you coming through the football season and you watching it as a reporter, I think we did a really good job managing COVID. I didn’t get any solid evidence we were a spreader event. I don’t think we were. And I think we did it in a safe way. Outside events, I think we’re really good at doing that. There’s hope. That’s why Dr. Fauci a week ago or so said hey, he looks forward to Major League Baseball being outside and having nice crowds out there. And I feel the same way.”