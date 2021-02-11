No. 7 LSU holds another scrimmage leading up to season opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a sunny and warm day at Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 10, for No. 7 LSU to hold a scrimmage, as the Tigers continue to prepare for the start of the 2021 season.
However, things will be much colder a week from Friday, when the Tigers begin a new campaign against the Air Force Academy at the “Ice Box.” Only 2,500 fans will be allowed inside as the season begins.
If LSU has a good year like it normally does and is hosting a regional, could we get 5,000; 7,000; or 9,000 people in there?
“That’s my hope,” said LSU athletic director Scott Woodward. “It’s out of our hands, obviously. It’s in the hands of our health experts and those who govern us. We’re going to do it safely and I can tell you coming through the football season and you watching it as a reporter, I think we did a really good job managing COVID. I didn’t get any solid evidence we were a spreader event. I don’t think we were. And I think we did it in a safe way. Outside events, I think we’re really good at doing that. There’s hope. That’s why Dr. Fauci a week ago or so said hey, he looks forward to Major League Baseball being outside and having nice crowds out there. And I feel the same way.”
The first pitch for LSU hosting Air Force is scheduled to be thrown on Friday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.
