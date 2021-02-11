Rental asssistance program kicks in Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People who are about to be evicted will soon be able to get some relief in New Orleans. The city will unveil a $25 million rental assistance program next week.
The Aspen Institute says 56 percent of all New Orleans renters are at risk of being evicted during the pandemic. But help appears to be on the way.
“New Orleans received an initial payment of $11.6 million to provide rental assistance and we’re expecting an extra $14 million from the state,” said New Orleans spokesman Beau Tidwell.
Under the program, families who can’t pay rent are eligible for rent subsidies designed to keep them off the streets.
“We are focused on keeping our people house for humanitarian reasons and to withstand the transmission of the virus,” said Tidwell.
The rental assistance program could be a big benefit to landlords.
“Landlords are in a tough situation. Many have not been paid in over a year and they have their own insurance and mortgages,” said 1st City Court Clerk Austin Badon.
The new rental assistance program begins Monday and can cover up to 12 months in back rent for those who fall below a certain income level.
“The requirement is 60 percent of the median income of the median income that’s about $42,000 a year for a family of four,” said Marjorianna Willman, with the city’s office of housing policy.
Landlords are also able to apply for rental assistance money, but they will have to agree not to evict the tenant for 180 days.
Again the rental assistance program begins Monday. There are multiple ways to apply, you can go to Nola ready.gov or call 504-658-4240.
