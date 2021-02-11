The ties that bind: Long lost cousins find out they have been in each other’s live all along

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A chance call five months ago changed the lives of two Northshore families.
One calls it the end of a lifelong search. For the other, it was just the beginning.
“Joey was number 45, I was number 47. We sat next to each other in the team photos,” says Alex Kelly.
Joe Stutson and Alex Kelly share a love of football.
“We just have so much in common. It’s ridiculous,” says Joe Stutson.
They’ve known each other for years, playing on the Mandeville High School football team together in the 90s.
“Joey was a year older than me and he was known as the big strong guy on the team. The biggest guy on the team,” says Kelly.
But this isn’t your typical sports story.
It starts in the 1980s when Joe Stutson was born.
He says he never knew his father growing up. Not even his name.
“I have always been driven to find out who my dad is,” says Stutson.
As a kid raised by his single mom, the torment of not knowing his dad grew like a slow burning fire inside the youngster.
“For me, I used to always push, try to find my identity in my performance.”
Joe’s football career appeared over as he enrolled at LSU and the National Guard, even getting called to serve in Iraq with and infantry brigade combat team.
When he returned from his tour of duty, so did his passion to play football. He earned a spot as a walk-on at LSU. The highlight for him was winning the National Championship in 2007.
“And this is LSU giving us a ring with two National Championships at the time.”
After football, Joe went on the establish a career in leadership development while Alex became a member of law enforcement.
They didn’t keep in touch after high school which is why in September of last year, Alex was surprised when his dad, Rick, asked him about Joe Stutson.
“When he spelled his name, I recognized Stutson and I said Joe Stutson? He said yes. I said, you played football with Alexander Kelly. That’s my son who was a Mandeville High School with you,” said Rick Kelly.
But the reason for the call had nothing to do with reconnecting over football.
“He said, ‘Sir, I’m looking for my dad’,” says Rick.
Rick practiced law on Magazine Street Uptown.
“The only thing I knew about my dad was he was a gregarious lawyer,” Rick says Joe told him.
What came next stunned Rick.
“And sir, I think you might be my dad.”
“Totally blindsided by the whole thing,” says Rick.
A few months prior to that fateful call, Stutson took a DNA test and sent it off to Ancestry.com The results? It said he had a first cousin named Alexander Kelly.
“So I searched on Google and sure enough, Rick Kelly, New Orleans, lawyer and I began to research how to get in contact with this man,” says Stutson.
“I texted my son Alex and within 30 seconds, he texted me a photo of his friend Joey Stutson from high school and instantly I knew. That was my brother’s son.”
The photos show the resemblance.
Joe on the left. Quinton Kelly, Rick’s brother, a gregarious lawyer, who also happened to be a star football player, on the right.
“I never thought I’d see the day that I would know my last name or know my dad’s name or to look into the face of my dad,” says Stutson.
After years of searching, and mere seconds of jubilation, Joe was faced with the painful reality. Quinton Kelly died in 2003.
Joe would never meet his father.
“When he told me my dad had died, it sunk in and that was the first time I learned my dad’s name and it was also the first time I learned he had died,” says Stutson.
Despite the pain, Joe in a whirlwind of emotions realized he had a new family. One he actually already knew.
“We have a lot of the same friends. We have a lot of the same memories. We both shared time in sports,” says Stutson.
“So to be right here and not know that’s your cousin, that’s just wild,” says Alex.
“I crossed that Causeway and it was a really emotional ride knowing I was going to meet my cousin who I knew. I cried my eyes out. Just overwhelmed,” says Stutson.
“Looking at old pics of my uncle and looking at pics of Joey, I’m like how did I not realize we’re related all this time?” says Alex.
When Rick and Joe finally came face to face, they were brought to tears.
“It immediately felt like I was standing in the presence of family,” says Rick. “Joe’s personality is very similar to my brother.”
In the weeks following their emotional reunion, it was time to bring Joe’s wife and six kids to meet the Kelly’s.
“It was stunning and it’s still stunning because instead of my brother having no offspring, he’s got like an army. There’s six kids and a son and daughter-in-law and it was just amazing,” says Rick.
Rick knows his brother would have relished in this moment.
“He would have been ecstatic to know he had a son,” says Rick.
In recent weeks, Joe has met more members of his family. The whole group is even going to the Ozark Mountains together for Thanksgiving, a precious bonding moment after decades apart.
“It’s been a blessing and it could not have had a better affect on our family,” says Rick.
A blessing Joe doesn’t take for granted.
“What I thought was taken from me, stolen and destroyed, God has a way of resurrecting that and he did that in my life,” says Stutson.
Stutson says the Kelly’s get together about once a week. They’re already planning future family trips together to catch up on time lost.
