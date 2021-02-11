Two injured in shooting at UMC; woman arrested

By Mykal Vincent | February 11, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 1:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured in a shooting outside of University Medical Center, police say.

According to NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson, a couple had an argument outside of the hospital. A woman shot towards a man. Police say stray bullets struck a woman outside of the hospital and a man inside the lobby.

Both victims, in their mid-50s, are expected to survive.

The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting has been arrested.

The hospital was locked down temporarily but was lifted around 12:45 p.m.

