WATCH: Devin White takes victory lap on horse in Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - Former LSU and current Tampa Bay Bucs linebacker Devin White loves riding horses, especially when he gets to do it to in a stadium commemorate a big accomplishment.
He did just that on Wednesday, Feb. 10, when he took a victory lap in Raymond James Stadium after the Bucs won Super Bowl LV, 31-9, over the Chiefs.
Many will remember he did the same thing in Tiger Stadium after his final class at LSU two years ago.
