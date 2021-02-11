Zack: Fog this morning; storm chances today with colder temps arriving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a little bit of everything in weather today as we are starting with fog before we see increasing storm chances through the day then temperatures take a tumble by late afternoon into this evening.
The fog will be an issue for your morning drive so make sure to give yourself some extra time before heading out the door. Improvement in visibilities will take a while as that Dense Fog Advisory runs through the morning hours.
All attention is now turning to the Arctic front that is poised to cross the region today leading to a few rounds of showers and storms. Rain coverage will be quite high around 80% with heavy downpours possible at times. As the front moves through around lunch or just thereafter, temperatures will start falling so make sure you plan to have the jacket with you for this evening.
The cold air for Friday and heading into the weekend certainly won’t mean drier weather as more rain chances are on the way over the coming days. Friday probably sees quite a few rain showers as highs hold around 50. The weekend will be stuck in the 40s and stuck under plenty of clouds and at times even some stray showers.
Next week is when a secondary push of colder air arrives sending us even lower. By Mardi Gras morning we could be well in the 20s away from the lake with even freezing conditions in the city. Highs for Mardi Gras afternoon only manage to hit the upper 30s. Again, no sign of any warming trend even as far out as the end of next week.
