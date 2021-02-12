Alleged sex abuse victim files federal lawsuit against the City of New Orleans and a former NOPD Lieutenant

We reached out to the City and the NOPD about the Moore lawsuit as well as Windmann’s case but the City says it has no comment due to pending litigation. The plaintiff’s attorney in the Moore lawsuit declined an on-camera interview but says “the statements in the record of the US District Court speak for themselves and that this is a very serious claim for which the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department will have to answer.” He adds their “investigation is ongoing.”