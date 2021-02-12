Bar closures impacting ride sharing drivers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the days leading up to Mardi Gras, Seth Hodges says the company he works for would typically send 20 drivers to deliver alcohol just to the French Quarter. On Friday, two were there.
“It’s not nearly as busy as it was last year, of course,” Hodges said.
He still makes his stops despite bar closures in place until Ash Wednesday. “They want to get orders today, so they don’t have to get orders next week.”
Instead of a truck filled with beer, there is about a van full.
“A beer is good for a month, so it’ll just stay in the cooler and just sit until they need it,” Hodges said.
Few stops with less alcohol for delivery drivers and fewer revelers for ride sharing drivers, like Amy Dalton. She says clearly this year does not compare to last Mardi Gras.
“I made more money last year during Mardi Gras than I did the rest of the year before Mardi Gras and after Mardi Gras,” Dalton said.
She says the passengers that are in town for Mardi Gras did not realize bars would be closed.
“They had an idea; they had a feeling something was going to be different,” Dalton said. “Of course, a lot of people knew they weren’t going to have parades, but they didn’t know it was going to be the complete shutdown that it is.”
She now suspects those revelers will cross parish lines. “You’re going to see a lot of rides going from New Orleans to Metairie, Metairie to New Orleans. People going back and forth because they can’t do it here, they’re going to find it someplace else to do it.”
Jefferson Parish leaders say they are working with the state fire marshal and the ATC to make sure businesses comply with restrictions.
“It was very good last year,” Dalton said.
Meanwhile, Hodges says he hopes next carnival looks a little more normal.
“Chaos but I like being in chaos, but it’s organized but this year it’s so different compared to last year,” Hodges said.
