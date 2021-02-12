Bars across New Orleans closing until Ash Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When bars across the city close Thursday at 11 p.m., they have to stay closed until Ash Wednesday.
On what is normally the busiest weekend of the year for bar owners and staff, many are frustrated, but see no other option.
“Today’s weather is not helping out, but that’s par for the course for 2020,” Jeff O’Bryon said.
All staffed up with nowhere to go, Cooter Brown’s owner, O’Bryon, says it’s a somber day knowing they’ll have to close for only the third time in this New Orleans institutions 43 year history.
“The first one was Katrina, then the second was the shutdown in April into May and then this will be our third time shutting down for an extended period of time,” O’Bryon said.
O’Bryon says it’s disheartening to be closed after seeing other businesses blatantly breaking the rules over the past 10 months.
“It sort of feels like you’re throwing away the baby with the bathwater, by closing down all conditional restaurants,” O’Bryon said. “I understand the thought behind it. I don’t necessarily personally agree with it, but I’m happy not to be the person making that decision as well.”
Over on St. Charles Avenue, on the same day when normally Muses would be parading down the street, The Avenue Pub owner, Polly Watts, feels the same-- like something could have been done sooner.
“We had sort of already reconciled ourselves to the fact that, okay, Mardi Gras is not going to be the magic bullet that gets the staff through or gets us through,” Watts said.
Watts said she would only bring in 10 percent of normal Mardi Gras business if she was open because of space. To her closing is better than another surge.
“The amount of money that I’m going to lose over the next four or five days is less money than we would lose if we had to shut down for two weeks or, you know, three weeks or four weeks like we did last April,” Watts said.
With businesses getting hammered so hard for the past 10 months, being able to be open for Mardi Gras isn’t exactly a life saver.
“We have a full restaurant license, but we are shutting down on Sunday for good. We’re one of the casualties of the restaurant industry,” Anna Giordano said.
Longway Tavern Bar Manager, Anna Giordano says despite the situation, she’d rather air on the side of caution rather than profit.
“We just should have been, you know, stabilized sooner and it didn’t happen, so this is, I think this is a smart move to, you know, cancel Mardi Gras-- it’s been cancelled. New Orleanians will do they’re thing,” Giordano said. “Yeah, it’s going to mess up a lot of people’s business and I understand why they’re upset, but it’s a little too late. Not enough and a little too late.”
