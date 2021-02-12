Bruce: A Cold Weekend And Even Colder Lundi And Mardi Gras

Even if the precipitation falls as liquid, temperatures will be dropping very quickly Lundi Gras afternoon with widespread freezing weather arriving by the nighttime hours. This could lead to black ice problems on area roadways through the night. Lows may dip as low as 20 on the North Shore, with mid to upper 20s south of the lake. I’d advise all residents to prepare their homes for a pipe freeze even though the city will be right on the cusp of that criteria. Stay tuned for changes in this forecast.