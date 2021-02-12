Bruce: A Cold Weekend And Even Colder Lundi And Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Get prepared for an evolving cold spell through early next week. Cold this weekend but we go into the deep freeze to start Mardi Gras week.
This weekend doesn’t look to be too terribly wet but it won’t be the kind of weather to enjoy outdoors. Clouds will hold tight all weekend long as highs remain parked in the 40s. I do think Saturday will be the driest day as some showers are likely to return to the forecast by Sunday. No freezes are expected this weekend but that will quickly change come Monday.
All eyes are on the Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras forecast as a winter storm will develop across Louisiana. The only chance for snow will be across far North LA, the rest of the state needs to be concerned about icing problems. Freezing rain and sleet is a possibility even as far south as Baton Rouge and across the North Shore. This is something we will be monitoring through the weekend.
Even if the precipitation falls as liquid, temperatures will be dropping very quickly Lundi Gras afternoon with widespread freezing weather arriving by the nighttime hours. This could lead to black ice problems on area roadways through the night. Lows may dip as low as 20 on the North Shore, with mid to upper 20s south of the lake. I’d advise all residents to prepare their homes for a pipe freeze even though the city will be right on the cusp of that criteria. Stay tuned for changes in this forecast.
