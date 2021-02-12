The Crawfish King: how a cross country boiler planted roots back at home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The pandemic has threatened livelihoods across the country, but for one seafood aficionado it nearly wiped him out.
Chris “Shaggy” Davis calls himself the “Nola Crawfish King,” but he didn’t always have royal roots, in fact, he first found a home in New Orleans following the Dead.
“I came to New Orleans in 1991,” Davis said. “I broke down here, actually following the Grateful Dead. I was kind of staying in my van on Conti and Decatur, right there by the river.”
Davis lived in his van down by the river for a few months before finding a small shotgun Uptown.
“Me and a couple of my buddies would buy boiled crawfish down at King Rogers Seafood,” Davis said. “It started with a few buddies drinking beers and eating crawfish, then eventually a little more and little more and eventually I asked the owner if he could teach me how to boil them.”
Before he knew it, word of his boils stretched across the neighborhood.
“It was the same thing, group of guys, case of beer, then three cases of beer, four sacks of crawfish, then kegs of beer, then the neighborhood, then eventually someone asked me to come to their house and boil, and that’s how it started,” Davis said.
Just like that, a former jester for the Grateful Dead created his own royal lineage.
“I purchased CrawfishKing.com from some man in Houston and the rest is history,” Davis said.
He spent years traveling the country bringing uniquely New Orleans flavors to the masses.
“Anywhere Southwest flew we shipped, I have pots still to this day in New York City, California, Chicagoland was a big area for us. We brought Louisiana to you was our thing,” Davis said.
His specialty was festivals filled with hungry people desperate for something different. “Bonnaroo, Lockn’ Music Festival, Okeechobee in South Florida, Bayou Boogaloo in Norfolk, Virginia, which is a big New Orleans festival, and crawfish are a big part of that. We used to do ten-thousand pounds of crawfish in a weekend, which is a lot of crawfish,” Davis said.
It was a gig fit for a king. Davis would spend six months out of the year boiling crawfish, the other six months he would travel the world.
Until last March when he loaded up 15,000 pounds of crawfish and headed to Houston.
“The day we did the Houston festival they had gotten their first two cases and sorry to say but they weren’t able to go through the 15,000 pounds like they normally would because people were a little weary,” Davis said.
Within weeks the business he spent decades building began collapsing.
“We lose a couple of gigs here and there. I talked to my partner Kat, ‘We gotta prepare for this, hopefully, this comes and goes,’ and then I started watching the bank account just go down. Eventually, we lose 80 gigs, which is my income,” Davis said.
So, the man who started from the bottom went back to his roots, parking his food truck between a gas station and an old beat-up building in Gentilly.
“Brought the boiling rig and just went to town, it started slow and then eventually we had a 50 yard live for four or five months of crawfish season,” Davis said.
He was back, but while he knew a food truck wouldn’t cut it he never imagined the old building next door would soon be his home.
“I go by the abandoned building’s door and I just happened to yank on it, and it opened, and I go inside it sounds weird, because it is! I walked inside and it was raining. I was standing in a puddle of water and I just kind of looked around and I was like, ‘Wow!’ I came out and looked at the line got on the food truck, and told my partner Kat, ‘we’re gonna buy that building,’” Davis said.
Within months he converted the old building on Franklin Avenue into a blast of color, dubbing it Nola Crawfish King Seafood and Barbeque while beckoning hungry people in with a siren’s call, hot crawfish. “We’re gonna be a destination we hope. We’re doing all kinds of great BBQ, smoked meats, and hogshead cheese, and cracklins, all the seafood, crawfish, shrimp, turkey necks, crabs, everything we love in New Orleans,” Davis said.
Now he is employing a handful of people and sharing the flavors he’d bring far and wide right in his backyard.
“I wanted it to be loud, I wanted people to know we’re here, and you know Gentilly it’s up and coming,” Davis said.
While his reach isn’t as far these days, with a legion of crimson crustaceans at his fingertips battling against that silent invader, the self-proclaimed king hopes to reign again.
“I mean last year feels like this gap, gone, so I just keep my fingers crossed that Spring and Summer are solid and we can get back to living like we should in New Orleans especially,” Davis said.
