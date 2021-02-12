The Crawfish King: how a cross country boiler planted roots back at home

“I go by the abandoned building’s door and I just happened to yank on it, and it opened, and I go inside it sounds weird, because it is! I walked inside and it was raining. I was standing in a puddle of water and I just kind of looked around and I was like, ‘Wow!’ I came out and looked at the line got on the food truck, and told my partner Kat, ‘we’re gonna buy that building,’” Davis said.