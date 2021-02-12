Friday, February 12: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Feb. 12, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 418,585 total cases - 1,156 new cases
- 9,276 total deaths - 37 new deaths
- 1,001 patients in hospitals - decrease of 51 patients
- 151 patients on ventilators - no change
- 380,673 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
