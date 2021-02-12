Shelby: Cold, raw weekend with possible ice next week

Scattered showers and storms will cross the area through the morning hours. Drier skies are expected by the afternoon but temperatures won’t move much leaving us feeling like the 40s all day long. Spotty showers will be possible tonight and Saturday as temperatures remain cold in the 40s. Sunday looks drier with a cold breeze and cloud cover once again keeping us feeling like the 40s throughout the day.
Clouds will be our friend in the overnights, keeping us from reaching freezing temperatures... for the weekend. We may not be so lucky early next week. The real troubling weather comes early next week, as even colder temperatures threaten with the potential for rain.
Parts of the area could see freezing rain leading to icy roadways on Monday. Then, Monday night, with clearer skies expected, both sides of the Lake will see temperatures falling into the 20s. This could bust unprotected pipes and freeze any puddles left on the roadways. On Fat Tuesday, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 30s. Mid to late next week still looks cold with another round of rain on Thursday.
