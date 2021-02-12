Tickets for Floats in the Oaks now on sale for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City Park has announced they will be extending Floats in the Oaks through Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras.
Tickets are now on sale and are expected to sell quickly.
There are tickets available for Monday, February 15 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Tuesday, February, 16 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase at NewOrleansCityPark.com. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.