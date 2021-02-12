Two Bourbon Street bars shut down night before restrictions take effect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two more bars have been shut down as the City of New Orleans continues cracking down on businesses operating out of compliance with COVID restrictions.
In addition to seven bars shut down a week ago, Bandstand and Drunken Fry/Studio 504 on Bourbon Street were shut down Thursday night.
Officials say both were found to be in violation of the COVID safety precautions and shut down on the spot.
Bars will be closed citywide until Ash Wednesday beginning Friday night.
