Nicondra: A pipe busting freeze expected for Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s cold and dreary on the north side of an Arctic cold front that pushed past us at the end of the week, but with several waves of energy circulating around the base of the deep trough allowing the cold air to surge south conditions will continue to deteriorate over the next several days. Winter Storm warnings are in effect for the northwest corner of the state with a Winter Storm watch set up to just about Baton Rouge.
Tonight temperatures remain cold, but with all the cloud cover should hover above freezing. A developing Gulf low moves Northeast Sunday into Monday allowing warm, moist air to rise up over the very cold air at the surface. This keeps the clouds in place and allows for some precipitation to form.
The circulation of the low will reinforce the north wind helping even more cold air push south towards the coast. The layer of cold is very shallow so that does not make for a good chance for snow. Our area is more likely to see sleet or freezing rain. The icing line will be determined by the exact track of the low so stay aware of the forecast over the next few days. Slight changes in the track will be the difference in who gets rain and who gets ice.
Regardless of the icing precipitation wet ground will have the potential to freeze and bridges and overpasses could become treacherous Monday afternoon as temperatures plummet below freezing. Monday night into Tuesday morning temperatures will be there coldest with teens likely north of Lake Pontchartrain and 20s south. Everyone in the entire region should take precautions to prevent damage to pipes Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The cold sticks around with high temperatures remaining in the 40s for most of the week.
