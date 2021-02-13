Nicondra: A pipe busting freeze expected for Mardi Gras

The circulation of the low will reinforce the north wind helping even more cold air push south towards the coast. The layer of cold is very shallow so that does not make for a good chance for snow. Our area is more likely to see sleet or freezing rain. The icing line will be determined by the exact track of the low so stay aware of the forecast over the next few days. Slight changes in the track will be the difference in who gets rain and who gets ice.