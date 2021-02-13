Retail business feeling the squeeze of Carnival closures in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police barricaded off an eerie scene around 7 p.m. on Friday. With bars closed on Bourbon, the Quarter is quiet.
“We’re open, open for business,” Sue Saucier, owner of Rare Finds said. “The French Quarter is not just bars and restaurants, there’s wonderful shops as well.”
Not having that foot traffic also hurts shops like Rare Finds on Decatur Street.
“It’s been very difficult to stay open, but we’ve had a lot of local support, but we just need a little bit more local and tourists,” Saucier said.
Saucier was surprised by all those in need of a little retail therapy, a mixture of confused tourists and locals looking to capitalize on a clear French Quarter.
From the finer to the fluffier things, it was definitely busier than Bridgette Broiles at Fifi Mahony’s expected.
“But it’s also been slow at moments,” Broiles said. “The closures have definitely affected us. It’s a delicate ecosystem here, so, you know, normally for us we have a line out the door and it’s like a sea of people in here.”
An ecosystem that revolves around feet in the street.
“It’s kind of a ghost town but there’s still people open and restaurants are open so you can still do things here,” Christine Bounds said.
Christine and Mark Bounds traveled in from Baton Rouge despite the closures just so they could shop and get ready for next year.
“It’s really important,” Mark said. “I have a small business in Baton Rouge and we were impacted by the pandemic. For me, it’s a it’s a big deal to come and support the local businesses, guys that we know we’re struggling, just like I did, and am, so I think it’s a big deal. People need to get out need to spend some money. Keep all these guys rolling.”
But the rolling may come to somewhat to a halt as soon as those barricades go up.
At Fifi’s, they do a lot of curbside pickup and hope the barricades don’t block business.
“We want everybody have fun at home this year for Mardi Gras until, you know, we’ll be able to dress up so, I hope doesn’t have a huge impact,” Broiles said. “I’d like people to be able to get into the Quarter and still, you know, support local businesses.”
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.