Saints release guard Nick Easton

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have their first salary cap casualty. The team parted ways with guard Nick Easton Friday. Easton played two seasons with the Saints and started nine games in 2020. He finished the season on injured reserve after suffering multiple concussions.
The move saves the Saints nearly $6 million. The team still has more moves to make to get under the salary cap.
The Saints also waived tight ends Cole Wick and Jason Vander Laan. Both players opted out of the 2020 season due to Covid-19.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.