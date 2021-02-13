Surrounding area businesses prepare ahead of Mardi Gras weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was supposed to be a weekend to celebrate Mardi Gras away from chilly St. Louis.
“But it’s shut down so we’re just enjoying what we can while we’re here that’s all,” said Kendra Morrison.
After asking around for help and recommendations of what is open, Kendra Morrison and her family found themselves enjoying a table full of Drago’s seafood. And while there were smiles all around, they said they still miss the Mardi Gras they were hoping for.
“We kinda knew at the last minute. So, we were really mad, ok we were mad,” said Morrison.
Businesses open in Jefferson Parish hope they see some of the benefits of nearby bar closures in Orleans Parish.
Drago’s seafood owner, Tommy Cvitanovich says so far business is steady, but they’re prepared to safely handle not only the Mardi Gras stragglers but also Valentine’s day lovebirds.
“We as a community and we as a Drago’s community have learned to live with these new regulations, with the masking, with the social distancing or ‘I can’t get my drink and hang with the bar like I used to’, we’ve learned to live with it and can’t wait for this to be in the rearview mirror and behind us,” said Cvitanovich.
Since Orleans Parish bars are running dry this Mardi Gras, Jefferson Parish bar owners are expecting some thirsty crowds.
“If we are going to see an influx, I think it will be tomorrow night and probably Monday night,” said Paul Chiriaco.
Chiriaco says they’re accustomed to their regulars at the Bushwhackers Bar, but he says he’s already preparing for those searching for a Mardi Gras drink.
“I have put on extra staff soon keep a count on the people in the bar we can also keep a count of people outside is only supposed to be 50 people outside, and we are requiring people to buy food item which is a big deal,” said Chiriaco.
Between seeing several Orleans parish bars shut down, and remembering the consequences following Mardi Gras last year he says he won’t put his staff or community at risk to sell more over the bar top.
“We can’t control if 500 people wander up here, but we can control how we serve them and what we do… we’re just gonna do what we can to be safe to stay sane and make sure there’s a little bit of a Mardi Gras here for everyone,” said Chiriaco.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.