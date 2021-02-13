Williamson, Doncic put up career-highs as Pels fall to Mavs

Williamson led New Orleans with 36 points on 14-15 (93%) shooting and 8-of-11 (73%) from the free throw line. His previous career-high was 35 points. He scored 23 points in the first half on 10-of-10 shooting, which was a career-high in points in a half for him. He also had four assists and two steals. Brandon Ingram added 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists.