Zack: Cold, cloudy this weekend; all eyes on Monday’s winter storm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A sustained cold and at times wintry weather pattern is on the way over the next several days possibly all the way into next weekend.
Clouds will remain thick today as highs stay parked in the 40s. We are getting this misty drizzle from time to time underneath this cloud deck but in general, the majority of the weekend should avoid any sizable rain falling from the sky. Sunday will once again stay in the 40s with the cloudy and breezy conditions continuing.
All eyes are on the Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras forecast as a winter storm will develop across Louisiana. The only chance for snow will be in far northern Louisiana, the rest of the state needs to be concerned about icing problems. Freezing rain and sleet is becoming increasingly likely as far south as the I-10/I-12 corridor from Baton Rouge and across portions of the North Shore. As you get closer and closer to the LA/MS border near Kentwood and Bogalusa, icing will become an issue throughout the day on Monday. If you have travel plans north or west, major travel impacts are expected.
Even if the precipitation falls as mostly a liquid, temperatures will be dropping very quickly Lundi Gras afternoon with widespread freezing weather arriving by the evening hours. This could lead to black ice problems on area roadways through the night. Lows will dip as low as the upper teens on the North Shore, with mid 20s south of the lake. I’d advise all residents to prepare their homes for a pipe freeze even though the city will be right on the cusp of that criteria. Stay tuned to the forecast and of course download the FOX 8 Weather App to stay ahead of this winter weather.
