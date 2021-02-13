Zack: Cold, cloudy this weekend; all eyes on Monday’s winter storm

All eyes are on the Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras forecast as a winter storm will develop across Louisiana. The only chance for snow will be in far northern Louisiana, the rest of the state needs to be concerned about icing problems. Freezing rain and sleet is becoming increasingly likely as far south as the I-10/I-12 corridor from Baton Rouge and across portions of the North Shore. As you get closer and closer to the LA/MS border near Kentwood and Bogalusa, icing will become an issue throughout the day on Monday. If you have travel plans north or west, major travel impacts are expected.