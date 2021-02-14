Krewe of Endymion and fans look forward to 2022 on canceled parade night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The streets of New Orleans remain devoid of parading, including what would have been super krewe Endymion’s parade Saturday night.
Krewe leaders say they’re still disappointed, instead of looking forward to next year.
First, a tragic accident truncated the Krewe of Endymion’s 2020 parade, then a pandemic canceled the krewe’s roll for the 2021 carnival season, but Endymion president Dan Kelly says they’re trying to keep their spirits up.
“Today is a very surreal day. Fifty-one of the 55 years of Endymion, I’ve been honored to be a part of it,” said Kelly.
As he takes time away tending to his horses, Kelly says they understand why they couldn’t roll on the streets of Mid-City, as the krewe keeps the carnival spirit alive among themselves on Endymion night.
“I’ve heard from many people today I’ve gotten phone calls text messages emails saying where is the bus is where we meeting what are we doing. Sadly, we understand what happened, we understand why we’re in the situation today, we just hope that everyone pays attention to what the mayor and the city officials and state officials are telling us so we can get through this June and July and we can move onto next year,” said Kelly.
It’s more than just the krewe leaders missing the parade, businesses along the route and fans of the carnival tradition say it’s hard not to notice its absence.
“The parade route being right here, people walking up, people walking in, coming in after the parade so it’s a crazy, crazy day. We all kind of miss it and wish we were having our Mardi Gras but on the other hand it’s a nice break,” said Melanie Finley
For their Mid-City location, Juan’s Flying Burrito manager Melanie Finley says they’re missing out on their biggest moneymaker of the year. Without the added dollars, she says they’re trying to embrace the calm and the additional COVID Mardi Gras restrictions while also still celebrating carnival.
“You got to dress up for Endymion. You know, you can’t not dress up. We try and make it a party,” said Finley.
“Our next parade is February 26, 2022. We already have big plans in place,” said Kelly.
Reporter: “Any teasers to the secrets or surprises?”
Kelly: “No, not yet, but this year the people of New Orleans have been very creative with still trying to celebrate Mardi Gras and I just can’t imagine what it’s going to be like next year.”
Kelly says as many challenges come Endymion’s way, he says they’ll continue to roll on in an even bigger 2022 parade.
“Endymion’s going to be geared up and ready to show the world what we have to offer,” said Kelly.
