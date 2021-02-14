Mayor Cantrell issues emergency declaration in preparation for freezing weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Sunday issued an emergency declaration as the City of New Orleans, Sewerage and Water Board and Entergy make preparations for winter weather.
The City is coordinating its efforts with the health, infrastructure and public safety team that includes the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Fire Department, New Orleans Health Department, and Orleans Parish Communications District (311/911).
As temperatures approach 32 degrees, the SWBNO encourages residents to run only the faucet furthest from the meter at a spaghetti-thin trickle of water to protect their pipes. Anything more will further drop water pressure in the water system.
Insulate your exposed pipes by wrapping them with foam, rubber or fiberglass sleeves. You can also use rags or newspaper. Be sure to wrap the pipes with at least an inch of those materials, then cover them with plastic wrap or aluminum foil to keep them dry.
