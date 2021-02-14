Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in St. John Parish

RESERVE (WVUE) -Louisiana State Police Troopers are searching for the driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist early Sunday morning in Reserve.
A State Police spokesman says the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on US 61 northbound near the intersection of East 22nd Street.
Identification of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of family.
Police say the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on US 61 near East 22nd Street on a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle. At the same time, a 2016 Nissan Altima was also traveling northbound on US 61 in the right lane at a high rate of speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the Altima struck the rear of the motorcycle causing the motorcyclist to be ejected.
The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The unknown driver of the Nissan abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Although speed is a suspected factor in the crash on part of the driver of the Altima, toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy.
Troopers are actively following leads pertaining to the driver of the Altima and urge anyone with information to please contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.
