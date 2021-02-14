Nicondra: Prepare for icy roads and frigid temperatures

Real issues begin early Monday morning before dawn as low pressure will ride along the coast pushing warm moist air inland. Very cold air at the surface will cause sleet and freezing rain to form from the northwest to the southeast across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The current forecast keeps most ice accumulation in a line from Washington Parish through the River Parishes, but with frigid air pushing in behind the precipitation icy roads and bridges are possible throughout the region. Even light accumulations can affect trees and power lines so outages are possible especially farther to the north and west.