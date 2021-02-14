Police: One killed, another injured in Gretna shooting

GRETNA (WVUE) -Two people were shot Saturday night in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Monterey Court.
Deputies found two victims outside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other is in critical condition at a hospital.
There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
