Police: One killed, another injured in Gretna shooting
(Source: NOPD)
By Nicole Mumphrey | February 14, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 8:34 AM

GRETNA (WVUE) -Two people were shot Saturday night in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Monterey Court.

Deputies found two victims outside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.  One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other is in critical condition at a hospital.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

